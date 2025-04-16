Raiders Today

Why Raiders RB Prospect is Better Than Expected

The Las Vegas Raiders want a running back and Miami's Damien Martinez is a viable mid-round target. He might be higher had he benefited from a stronger situation.

Michael France

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders want to take a running back.

With the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the silver and black is in firm position for Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty, arguably the most-mocked player to get selected by Las Vegas.

If the Raiders, led by John Spytek and Tom Brady, opt not to take a ball carrier that high, they will look at Omarion Hampton or other top Day 2 picks. A late-round option might be on the table, and Miami's Damien Martinez is a player many have considered a sleeper.

Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman recently wrote that Martinez did not benefit from the situations he was in when he played at Oregon State or, more recently, Miami.

"Martinez is a perfect example of why PFF rushing grades and efficiency are important to note when evaluating a running back prospect," Wasserman wrote. "He never garnered even half of his team’s carries in any of his three collegiate seasons, but he averaged more than 6 yards per carry in all three.

"During his two years at Oregon State, Martinez handled a defined role as a powerful outside runner behind a very good offensive line. This past season at Miami, he managed to earn the third-best PFF rushing grade in the nation despite ranking 68th in carries.

"The Hurricanes also ranked 72nd in the FBS in PFF run-blocking grade and had one of the least creative rushing attacks in the nation. Miami deployed man run schemes on 43% of their attempts, the sixth-highest rate in the FBS, which is a far cry from the scheme Martinez was used to at Oregon State. Regardless, he managed peak efficiency as he bulldozed his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season. That efficiency could see Martinez selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft."

Martinez's powerful running style has garnered him plenty of praise. Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"Productive three-year starter with an impressive blend of power, dexterity and decisiveness. First and foremost, Martinez is truly a “big back” who proves he can find yards after contact on most carries. He lacks speed to win outside but does a nice job creating alternate routes using vision and agility when it’s congested inside. Despite a lack of breakaway speed, Martinez averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 514 career totes. He can catch passes here and there but could be best dialed in as a complementary banger capable of taking on the lion’s share of the carries if needed."

Published
Michael France
MICHAEL FRANCE

