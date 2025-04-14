Summing Up Latest Raiders' 7-Rounder
The NFL Draft's seven rounds can be the difference between a playoff contender and a team what won't catch a whiff of the postseason.
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to continue their strategy of "investing" in the draft with minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek leading the way.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani recently wrote of the site's seven-round coverage, headed by an analyst or two for each team. For the Raiders, it was Josh Edwards.
Edwards' mock was notable in that the Raiders spurned presumptive No. 6 pick, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Further along the draft process, the Raiders fill big needs in the secondary and front seven, while taking a sleeper running back on Day 2.
"Josh Edwards began the Raiders draft by passing on running back Ashton Jeanty for Tet McMillan, as the Raiders need to address the wide receiver room for Geno Smith," wrote Dajani. "In the second round, Vegas grabbed the talented corner Trey Amos out of Ole Miss."
"In the third round, the Raiders found an explosive interior defensive lineman in Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee, then finally hit the running back position with Damien Martinez out of Miami at No. 108. (Edwards called Martinez 'well-rounded' while Wilson described him as a 'bulldozer.') In the fifth round, Vegas got its potential Geno Smith replacement down the line in Quinn Ewers from Texas.
"USC's Jonah Monheim gives the Raiders some depth on the offensive interior at No. 180 overall, and then the Raiders grab Cal safety Craig Woodson and big, physical Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks with their next two picks in the sixth round. To finish the draft, Vegas took another Cal player in linebacker Teddye Buchanan."
Perhaps most notable is the selection of Martinez, Oregon State-turned-Miami standout. In other years he might be valued higher, but the stacked class of 2025 has pushed several good running backs down the board.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Productive three-year starter with an impressive blend of power, dexterity and decisiveness. First and foremost, Martinez is truly a 'big back' who proves he can find yards after contact on most carries. He lacks speed to win outside but does a nice job creating alternate routes using vision and agility when it’s congested inside. Despite a lack of breakaway speed, Martinez averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 514 career totes. He can catch passes here and there but could be best dialed in as a complementary banger capable of taking on the lion’s share of the carries if needed."
