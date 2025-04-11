Analyst Sounds Off on the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a load of moves to fix both the offense and the defense going forward into the future. From a defensive standpoint, the franchise extended the face of the franchise in defensive end Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future.
They also extended safety Isaiah Pola-Mao early on in the offseason. Going forward, the Raiders are going to need their defense to remain healthy, as that was arguably the best part of the franchise last season.
Although the front office did make a handful of moves similar to the ones just mentioned, some still believe it isn't enough to get the Raiders back in the conversation of dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. After all, they were the only franchise in the division that sat out of the NFL playoffs last season.
According to analyst Dan Orlovsky, regardless of all the moves the franchise has made on the defensive side of the ball, he still doesn't believe that Las Vegas will be a major threat on defense going into the new campaign.
"This is not a quick fix contender in Las Vegas," Orlovsky said. "This defense has been bad three out of the last four seasons, and really if you look at the makeup of the football team, this is a defense that is a bottom five or bottom six in three out of the last four seasons."
In 2023, the Raiders ranked ninth in the National Football League in opponents' average points scored per game, holding their opposition to 19.5 points on average. They did take a step backward last season, but a blaring factor was injuries once again.
"There are only two real difference makers on this defense: Maxx Crosby being one and Christian Wilkins being the other," Orlovsky said. "This defense is so devoid of real talent."
The Raiders did bring in the likes of cornerback Eric Stokes, safety Jeremy Chinn, and linebacker Elandon Roberts to help the cause, but to say that the Raiders defense hasn't improved from this offseason alone seems ludicrous.
While there is a ton of work to be done to be able to contend, the defensive outlook may be better than Orlovsky thinks going into the new season.
