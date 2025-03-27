Biggest Area Raiders Defense Must Improve on
The Las Vegas Raiders defense was strong last season, holding down what they could as well as giving their offense a chance to win games. While the team didn't do a whole lot of winning last season for several reasons, the franchise's defense going into the new campaign has to keep the defense up to par.
Last season, the Raiders defense ranked 15th in the National Football League in terms of total defense. Averagely allowing 333.1 yards per game, the Raiders were dead set in the middle of the pack. Lookin to improve the defense even more through free agency signings, there is a blaring area the franchise needs to improve when it comes to defense.
The Raiders' red zone defense was tearing them down last season, as they ranked 21st in the NFL while allowing at 60.3% touchdown success rate when their opponents got into the Raider red zone. In fact, according to Fox Sports, Las Vegas came in at a 25th place tie, averagely allowing 25.5 points per game.
Perhaps the biggest downfall last season when the ball got too close to the end zone was the lack of superstar Maxx Crosby. The defense as a whole showed they can play without their star defense man, but it is blatantly obvious the defense is better with Crosby on the field.
After the front office lost out on a slew of Raider defenders this offseason, the extension of Crosby should bring some more respect when looking at the defense. As well as the addition of veteran middle linebacker Elandon Roberts, the franchise did try the best it could with the options available.
Going into the NFL Draft season, the Raiders will likely lean towards filling positional needs on offense in the first round, given that area greatly held them back last season. But, that doesn't mean the franchise couldn't dwell into boosting the first line of defense, or even the secondary in the later rounds.
Mixing a pair of veterans with younger talent should only improve how the Raiders defense looks from the opposite end of the ball. If the franchise can possess a Top 15 defense similar to last season, as well as improve its offensive woes, it would only make the new front office signings look more competent.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.