Potential Raiders LB Target Knight a Sleeper?
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Elandon Roberts and Devin White, two veteran linebackers, this offseason. Both of them are relatively suitable plug-ins for Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, but they lack the explosive punch for the long-term.
The Raiders will need to consult the 2025 NFL Draft to land a young, talented prospect with a high ceiling; South Carolina's Demetrius Knight II looks all the part to be that player.
Most have Knight rated as the No. 2 or No. 3 linebacker in the class, a big, physical player with suitable skills in all facets of the position. But 33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes the Gamecocks standout should go higher than he likely will.
Valentino believes Knight will be a sleeper.
"Knight was a relative unknown until 2023, but he's become the third-best linebacker in this class," Valentino wrote. "Standing 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Knight is twitched up like a modern-day safety. He plays fast and relentlessly, leading to impact plays and giving up a certain upside on third downs that average NFL linebackers don't have. His comfort in man and zone coverage can make him a special starter in a position where it's extremely hard to stand out.
"Knight must show he can be that well-rounded consistently, as he only broke out as a fantastic, reliable run-stopper in 2024, and his coverage effectiveness was better in 2023 than this past season. Despite his time spent in college, he's somewhat inexperienced in playing at a high level. With this class lacking many options beyond Jihaad Campbell and Jalon Walker, Knight should be the next man up."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Knight is comparable to Germaine Pratt.
"Passionate linebacker with great size, good instincts and a feel for how to play the position. Knight is a fluid athlete with average pursuit speed and short-area burst. He uses his eyes and instincts to diagnose quickly and he maneuvers around bodies like a running back. He’s adept at slipping blocks and rarely allows blockers to stick and sustain on the second level. He’s aware and productive in zone but could struggle to stay connected in man coverage. He’s not a twitchy mover but knows how to play the game and has a chance to play on all three downs. Knight’s field demeanor and football character should seal the deal as a future starter at inside ‘backer."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.