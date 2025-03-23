Where the Raiders' Best LB Targets Land on Big Board
The Las Vegas Raiders lost two starting linebackers in free agency, and while they added Elandon Roberts, they will likely consult the NFL Draft to build the position room.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a draft big board of 300 prospects. Where do the best linebackers land in the rankings?
10. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Sikkema: "Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player."
33. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
Sikkema: "Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers.
54. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Sikkema: "Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense."
75. Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi
Sikkema: "Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence."
92. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Sikkema: "Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme."
125. Barrett Carter, Clemson
Sikkema: "While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker."
130. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
161. Kobe King, Penn State
172. Cody Simon, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Simon is a traditional inside linebacker who would play best in a 3-4 with a fellow inside linebacker next to him. His length and overall athletic limitations likely make him a rotational and reserve linebacker who plays soundly to round out a depth chart."
175. Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
177. Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Sikkema: "If you want a thumping downhill linebacker, Stutsman is your guy. He's too often a liability in coverage, though, which could limit him to early downs at the next level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.