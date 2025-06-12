Things Are Starting to Come Together for the Raiders
After struggling on offense for much of the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders completely revamped their roster on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The Raiders have a vastly improved offense on paper for the upcoming season, which they hope will lead to more wins.
While they also made several moves on the defensive side of the ball to compensate for losses in free agency, the unit still has many unknowns surrounding certain position groups, and the unit as a whole.
The Raiders' group of linebackers is one of the question marks that surround the team, in addition to their group of cornerbacks. However, even with those unknowns, the Raiders' defense looked solid during minicamp.
Only so much can be learned from minicamp, as players do not wear their football pads, and make little to no contact with each other. Still, it is clear from the plays they have made against the Raiders' offense in practice that the Raiders' defense is coming along nicely so far.
Following minicamp, Raiders' linebacker Devin White explained how things are going for the defense so far this summer.
"I think we're doing a good job as far as getting the defense figured out. Man, we've got great coaches; they break it down for us. We meet together, the front end and the back end, and all together as one. The front end and the middle linebackers, we meet with them some just to all be on the same page. We do a lot of walk-throughs," White said.
"Just for instance, I had a question, we did a walk-through, and we've got a combination called box, but I didn't know how they wanted to run it, so we walked through it today before practice. We got it in practice, no catch."
White noted how much the players and the Raiders' coaching staff collaborate with each other and how it has helped them improve.
"So it's just being able to talk it out with them and just be on the same page. I think everybody is willing to learn and not trying to know it all, because it's new for everybody. It's not, 'Oh, I know this defense. I know this defense.' Even though they played for PG [Patrick Graham], there's new perks within the defense," White said.
"So even a guy like Maxx [Crosby], he has to learn the new stuff, and I'm learning everything new. But it's similar coverage that I ran with my prior team, so that's what makes it easy as far as middle linebacker."
