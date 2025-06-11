BREAKING: Raiders Add a Veteran Linebacker to the Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have added many linebackers to their defense this offseason after losing Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo earlier in the offseason.
Insider Jordan Schultz announced the Raiders signed veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt, noting that it was a one-year deal worth nearly $5 million. Last season, Pratt was drafted in 2019 and played every game for the Cincinnati Bengals and registered over 140 tackles.
He also had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He joins a group of linebackers that includes other veterans such as Devin White and Elandon Roberts, among others. The Raiders' group of linebackers now has a healthy mix of young players and veterans.
Following Organized Team Activities, Roberts noted that his goal for the upcoming season is to help the Raiders' entire group improve, whether they are young or veterans.
"Man, I'm just trying to do my job. When I look at myself in the mirror man, I definitely see a leader. I'm real hard on myself, and I think that adds value to the younger guys and even myself, because if I'm always thinking about being an example and not being the person that that you're looking at and using for example, I'm going to always be where I need to be and stuff like that. Man, these young ones, these young guys really push me," Roberts said.
"They really push me, especially where I'm at in my career. And I enjoy it man, and I definitely enjoy the vets. Definitely it's been a joy every day. We're competing, we're trying to get each other better. Tommy Eichenberg is doing a great job in our room, and then our coach man, JG [John Glenn], he brings the juice every day. I feel very, very excited about our room, especially the leader that's in it. Even though players win games, coaches put you in position to do what you need to do, and I feel like JG is doing a tremendous job in our room, especially with it still being a younger group."
The Raiders were already deep at linebacker, but adding another talented player who showed the ability to stay healthy and play well should bode well for the Silver and Black this upcoming season.
