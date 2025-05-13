Film Study: Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll knew the Raiders had to be better through the air, so they added him and TCU’s Jack Bech. They are building the foundation of their passing attack.
Thornton is an intriguing player due to his combination of size and speed. He had some of the most unique physical traits in the draft class, which likely enticed the Raiders to him.
So, what are the Raiders getting in their newest receiver? Let’s get into the film to find out.
For this exercise, we will watch Thornton’s performance against Oklahoma. He caught two passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Volunteers’ victory.
Thornton did not have a high volume of receptions on the season, making his evaluation a bit difficult. He never caught more than five passes in a game for Tennessee.
Thornton’s touchdown catch was impressive, showing off long strides and a solid cut on an in-breaking route to fly past his defender. Nico Iamaleava found him in stride, and Thornton used his excellent speed to do the rest.
There was not much of that from Thornton last season, but the Raiders believe in the tools and what they could turn him into.
They made a good investment by doing so in the fourth round, too, so the expectations are not too high for Thornton. He can use this year to develop while Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Bech handle things.
Thornton is also a good run-blocker. He has good length and uses his speed to get to defenders before they can make a play on the ball.
The only concern with Thornton is how raw he is. He needs time to develop his skill set, so Raiders fans should not expect him to break out in his rookie season.
He is still rough around the edges, needing to prove he can consistently beat defenders with his route-running and not just relying on his speed. He will need to get in the lab with his coaches and round out his game.
The Raiders are betting on Thornton’s long-term outlook, which makes sense given his height-weight-speed profile.
He could end up being a real contributor if he develops.
