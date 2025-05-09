How Raiders Newest WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Fits In
The Las Vegas Raiders added their classic draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders took another speedy wide receiver in the draft. The Silver and Black selected Dont'e Thornton Jr. out of the University of Tennessee in the fourth round. We all know the history of the Raiders has one selecting speedy receivers, and Thornton is the latest one.
Thornton has an opportunity to have an important role in this offense. The Silver and Black have a couple of spots open in the wide receiving room that they will have competition for. Thornton is not only fast, but he has great size to go downfield and win 50/50 balls that are thrown to him.
"Long, linear target whose primary function is to take the top off of defenses. Thornton can play through early contact and works past tight man coverage. He's talented at stacking cornerbacks and tracking the ball when he finds top positioning.," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.
"He can strike over the top or with routes allowing him to catch on the move. His route tree is limited, so two-high safety looks could park him in the garage. He's average after the catch on short throws but plays as big as he measures, winning contested catches on all three levels. Thornton is a low-volume target with erratic production, but teams looking for vertical juice should have him on their boards."
Our Hondo Carpenter also talked about Thornton's role on the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Dont'e Thornton Jr. He is the fourth guy lock," said Carpenter. "He is gonna make this team. He is big, he is physical. He loves to block down the field. He is not as aggressive as Bech, but he is not a wallflower. And with that speed ... but he has to develop his route tree. And they are going to work with him a lot on that."
"The kid has the work ethic to develop it. He did what was asked at Tennessee. Which is a completely different offense that the Raiders. So, it is not because he cannot. It is not because he would not. It is not because he did not have to. He is going to have to now. And there is no concern about his willingness to work hard."
