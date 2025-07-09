Why Raiders' Dont'e Thornton Will Be a Gem
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a good job of putting together a good team for next season. The Raiders went out and hired head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the team both on and off the field. The Raiders also went out to get a new general manager, John Spytek. Those two are great for the Raiders because they both know what it takes to win at the NFL level and have proven it.
Carroll and Spytek got to work right away on the players and coaches they wanted for their team. And they did a good job in picking them based on who best fits what they are trying to do in Las Vegas. And by what players will best fit their culture with the Silver and Black? It all started in free agency, and then it went down to the 2025 NFL Draft. That is where this team got better this offseason.
One player that Carroll and Spytek scouted closing was wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. from the University of Tennessee. Thornton was a good receiver in college and was a receiver with tremendous speed, and he was tall. That is what most teams look for in a receiver nowadays. But Thornton did not get selected high in the 2025 NFL Draft and was overlooked by many teams.
But when the Raiders turn came around in the 4th round to make their pick, they went with Thornton. And that pick right there has people talking in Las Vegas. Thornton had a good offseason and a good minicamp with the Raiders. He showed off his lightning speed that he has as well as the ability to go up and catch the ball. That is something that has been missing from the Raiders' offense for a while.
Thornton, with a good training camp and a role in the receivers' offense next season, can potentially be on his way to being the best wide receiver in the 2025 class. What Thornton can do, you also see when the first round wide receivers from the 2025 class as well, but most do not have that speed that Thornton displays.
It was a great pick for the Raiders to select Thornton, and it is going to be great to see him going out for passes from veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
