Elandon Roberts Showing His Leadership With the Raiders
One of the positions where the Raiders lost key players this offseason is the linebacker position. The Silver and Black will have new faces in the middle of their defense next season. It was a strength for the Raiders last season, but heading into the new season, it is a big question mark for the team. The Raiders lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason. Those were big losses for the team.
But this offseason, the Raiders also brought in their linebackers. The Raiders brought in linebacker Elandon Roberts from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roberts is a veteran player who has been a good linebacker in the National Football League. It was a surprise to many that Roberts was available this offseason in free agency, and the Raiders took advantage of that. It was huge for the Raiders.
Roberts has had a good offseason for the Raiders as well. Roberts has come into the Raiders and shown that he is a good leader and teammate both on and off the field. Roberts is also a player that every team would like. He will be a big part of the Raiders' defense next season, and the team will need him to be playing well and give the defense that boost in the middle. It is going to be fun to watch.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently talked about the Raiders' linebacker position heading into training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The reality is that if you were going to try to fill the shoes of Spillane, Elandon Roberts is straight out of central casting," said Carpenter. "Same background as Spillane with the Steelers. They did not want to lose him, just like with Spillane, there was a wealth of talent there, so they could afford not to pay him a big free agent deal. He [Roberts] comes to the Raiders."
"This is a man of exceptional character as a human being. A great person, a tremendous work ethic, a very hard worker, and even though there have not been pads, he has already demonstrated significant leadership in that locker room. He was a very good addition for the Raiders ... There are no complaints from me that you got Elandon Roberts."
