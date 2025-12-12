Raiders Missed Out on Huge Opportunity This Season

The Raiders are having one of the worst seasons in the team's history. In 2025, it was supposed to be a season where we saw this Raiders franchise take a step in the right direction and show that they are going to compete.

The Raiders went after veteran head coach Pete Carroll to make it happen. That has not worked out how the Silver and Black would have liked. The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league, and they could be in line for the first overall pick in next year's draft.

The Raiders team as a unit has not been good. They have made a lot of mistakes on offense, defense, and special teams. The biggest concern has been the offense because that is where they invested the most this last offseason.

The Raiders have not got it right on that side of the ball, and a lot of change could be on its way because of it. That is not a good sign for a franchise that has not found stability in a long time and will consider another change.

With the Raiders having a bad season, they missed out on a huge opportunity that we do not usually see in the NFL. This season has been unpredictable. You have top teams losing, teams that did not look like they were going to make the playoffs, making a lot of noise. And there is no clear favorite who you can certainly stay with will be in the mix to win it all. We usually could narrow it down, but this season, that has not been the case. Anyone could win each week.

Raiders Miss Golden Opportunity in 2025

"The point: It’s hard to recall another, even relatively recent, NFL season like this one. Meaning: a year where there’s a favorite only because there has to be. In this 2025 NFL season, there really is … no favorite—parity, in other words, at the top," said Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

“I really think there are at least eight teams that can win it,” responded one general manager for an AFC team, in a text message exchange with Sports Illustrated. “Maybe 10.”

"See: 2025 is a question, lots of questions, all the questions … 2025 has no answers, not firm ones, not yet."

That is why it is important for the Raiders to get things headed in the right direction because it is hard for another season like this one.

