Final Ashton Jeanty Rookie Fantasy Preview Ahead of 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders begin their new era under Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The team isn't expected to have a dominant 2025 NFL season by any means, but they are anticipated to show some significant progress from last year, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders' attack will get a staunch early test against what's projected to be a stout Patriots defense. However, New England will be missing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the secondary, which could significantly open up the passing game for quarterback Geno Smith and Company.
The most exciting portion of this clash will be the performance of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas took him sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft with hopes that he can be a true workhorse for a vastly improved ground game. The fantasy football world was especially optimistic about his prospects in his first year.
Ashton Jeanty predicted to have dominant rookie season
The last time a running back won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award was Saquon Barkley for the New York Giants back in 2018. That season, he garnered 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground on 261 carries, adding another 721 yards and four scores on 91 catches.
Ashton Jeanty isn't expected to be nearly as lethal a dual-threat for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is projected to win OROY this season. Yahoo Sports' Ray Garvin has high hopes for the rookie this year:
"Let’s cut to it: 1,075.5 rushing yards is the Vegas line for Ashton Jeanty’s rookie year. That number is light and we’ve got both history and context to back it up."
"He’s not just a bruiser — he’s a workhorse with hands, explosion and vision. The Raiders drafted him top 10 and paired him with a competent quarterback in Geno Smith, a TE1 in Brock Bowers and enough spacing threats like Dont’e Thornton to keep defenses honest. This is a classic volume plus talent setup."
"Jeanty doesn’t need to be Zeke. But he can absolutely be Saquon-lite or, at worst, land in the Gurley range. That’s 250-plus touches and a clear shot at 1,200-plus yards in a Chip Kelly system that historically leans top five in rush attempts per game."
Saquon Barkley finished with a ridiculous 383.8 full-PPR fantasy points in his rookie year, for an average of nearly 24 per week in 16 games. If Jeanty can land anywhere in that territory, the Raiders and his fantasy owners should be absolutely thrilled.
