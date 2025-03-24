Ranking the Raiders After Several Offseason Moves
After trading for presumably their starting quarterback, Geno Smith, and losing nearly half of their defensive starters in free agency the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be heading in a new direction. Las Vegas will look like a very different team when they take the field next season.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League following their early offseason moves. He ranked the Raiders as the 26th-best team. Edholm ranked the Raiders just in front of the New York Jets and right behind the New England Patriots.
"I thought the trade for Geno Smith made a lot of sense, and it didn't cost the Raiders a whole lot. Smith was pretty darned good the past two seasons with offensive coordinators who are no longer NFL offensive coordinators. The Raiders badly needed the upgrade, and yet it doesn't preclude them from drafting Smith's eventual replacement if they like a QB from the prospect crop," Edholm said.
While Edholm was encouraged by the addition of Smith and what it could mean for a struggling Raiders offense, he was not as optimistic about the offseason the Raiders' defense had. Although the Raiders finished 4-13, their defense was the strength of the team for the past two seasons.
"The Raiders were far from a good team but they had two of the better players at their position in Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane. While their new teams paid handsomely for their services, the Raiders will still undoubtedly miss the several defensive starters they lost in free agency," Edholm said.
"Defensively, though, things are less cheery for me. Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine he'd love to see the bulk of his in-house free agents return, and then Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs and Robert Spillane all signed elsewhere. Maybe Carroll was paying lip service to those guys, but this was a middle-of-the-pack defense at best last season; even with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins coming back healthy, there are still a lot of holes in the desert."
Las Vegas currently has more questions than answers heading into next season. However, after multiple seasons of the same predictable moves and results from the Raiders, maybe not knowing what to expect can be a positive change for the moment.
