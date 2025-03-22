Where the Raiders Rank in the AFC
Aside from trading for Geno Smith, the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been a quiet one. However, they have still added players at positions of need to their roster. Just by upgrading their quarterback position, Las Vegas has given themselves a chance to be a more competitive team.
The Raiders have undoubtedly improved on offense, with the addition of Geno Smith. Jordan Deajani of CBS Sports recently ranked each team in the American Football Conference. He ranked the Raiders as the 10th-best team in the AFC. The addition of Smith undoubtedly factored in.
Dajani ranked the Raiders just ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and just behind the Miami Dolphins. He has the Raiders ranked only two spots behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who made it to the playoffs last season. Dajani believes the addition of Smith will determine the Raiders' season.
"The Raiders got better at the quarterback position, but how much better? Smith knows head coach Pete Carroll, but how will this soon-to-be 35-year-old fit in Chip Kelly's scheme when he doesn't have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to," Dejani asked.
"Maybe Lockett is on the way to Vegas, but the Raiders will need to add more than just him at wide receiver. I do trust Coach Carroll, though."
Although his production on the field will ultimately determine how the trade for Smith will be judged, it appears Las Vegas made the right decision by trading for the veteran. If the Raiders continue to add to their skill positions and their offensive line, the offense will improve.
Las Vegas will enter next season with many unknowns on both sides of the ball, which may work in their favor. They have nearly a completely new coaching staff on one side of the ball and a vastly different group of players and little continuity on the other.
Sweeping changes give reason for optimism moving forward in Las Vegas. However, it can only be cautious optimism until they take the field. Smith could be just what the Raiders needed to turn things around, but even Smith will need a better supporting cast than the Raiders currently have.
