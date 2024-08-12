Everything K Daniel Carlson Said From the Locker Room After the Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MN--The Las Vegas Raiders made the 1,933-mile trek from Costa Mesa, California, to Minneapolis for tonight's preseason exhibition contest.
The Silver and Black entered the game in a full quarterback battle, and today they came looking for answers. But, not only at QB, but at other crucial areas.
It was literally a tale of two halves, but in the end the Silver and Black get to leave the twin cities encouraged about the direction of their franchise.
Both quarterbacks were impressive, delivering their best performances in the three weeks of the young season.
Aidan O'Connell started the game and was given the first quarter. He sustained a long drive after starting from his four-yard line that culminated in a field goal. On the day, he was seven of nine for 76 yards and no interceptions.
Minshew took the second quarter, in which he led four drives that culminated in two touchdowns and one field goal. He was six of twelve for 117 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
On Sunday night, Coach Antonio Pierce said of the QB battle, “Aidan [O'Connell] had nine attempts there. Gardner [Minshew] had 12. Obviously, you like the numbers to be equal, but they weren't. But I thought both guys were efficient. I thought there were some opportunities that [Gardner] Minshew made down the field that were really good. But I thought both quarterbacks – obviously, when it's a clean pocket, man, you can see what this offense could be with both guys. But I thought they really did a good job of the operations. We did have one delay of game with Gardner [Minshew] that we need to clean up. But I thought Aidan [O'Connell] did a really good job from being backed up down in the red zone and Gardner [Minshew] in the two-minute drill. Everything we wanted to get out of preseason one, we got."
After the game we spoke K Daniel Carlson and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.