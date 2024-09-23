Everything Raiders Coach Pierce Said Post Embarrassing Loss to the Panthers
Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders coach, held an entire press conference after the team suffered an embarrassing loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and we have everything he said for you.
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—No matter how you describe the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers (1-2), you are simply unfair if the word embarrassing is not part of the description.
The Panthers, universally considered one of the worst-run franchises in professional sports, benched their quarterback Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Despite his considerable success on the Silver and Black, the Raiders should have won this game.
It looked discombobulated and overmatched at times, and a talented Raider team was out-coached and out-played.
The feared Raiders defense had no answers, making Andy Dalton and the Panthers offense look like the Tom Brady led 2007 New England Patriots, and the Silver and Black offense, or lack thereof, made the Panthers look like the 1985 Chicago Bears.
Yes, this loss was that bad.
In my five years covering this team, I had never seen a Raiders team look this bad holistically.
Coach Antonio Pierce discussed the loss in his post-game press conference. You can watch all of it below:
With one of the best home crowds for the Raider Nation in Allegiant Stadium history, I have been to every game, the atmosphere Coach Antonio Pierce pleaded for was wasted, and their energy quickly turned to choruses of boos, reigning down from the seats, as the Panthers dominated.
On a day that should have ended with a celebration of success as the Raiders exercised the demons of playing down to the level of their opponent, the home team found themselves wallowing in mediocrity.
Fourteen games remain, but the Raiders have no time to fix the issues.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.