Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of the Loss to the Steelers
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders fell to a disappointing 2-4 on the season after a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2).
The loss was filled with the same issues that have plagued them all season, and after talking to numerous media members, the estimated crowd was conservatively 65-35 Steelers fans.
The crowd wasn’t even as ugly for the Raiders as their performance.
A frustrated Coach Antonio Pierce said after the game, “Our record is what it shows, we're 2-4. It's not good enough. We're not coaching well enough, we're not playing well enough, and we're not detailing well enough. More importantly, when you turn the ball over, you don't give yourself a chance. Again, minus three plus a blocked punt.“
New QB1 Aidan O’Connell was 27/40 for 227 yards, including one touchdown and one interception.
On the day, the Raiders had three crucial turnovers and a blocked punt, but in the interest of being fair, it was a game littered with coaching, offense, defense, and special team mistakes.
It was indeed a team loss.
This game poses many questions that must be asked moving forward.
Certainly, at the top has to be the play-calling of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
While he certainly isn’t responsible for poor player execution, turnovers, or penalties, his play-calling leaves people wondering about the organization's philosophy.
Coming out after halftime, he had a first and twenty and a second and eighteen in safe territory, yet both times, he caused enormous head-scratching as he ran up the middle.
Later in the second half, he had a second and eight and threw long. In the fourth quarter, in the shadow of his own goalpost, he threw three straight times, culminating in the O’Connell interception.
It made no sense, and the attacking offense that his head coach craves seems only a pipe dream. Showing up in spurts, only to be rewarded by being forgotten.
