Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Shocking 36-22 Loss to Carolina Panthers
Coming off the Las Vegas Raiders' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, most had expected the Silver and Black to blow the doors off a much inferior Carolina Panthers team at home.
Instead, the complete opposite happened, as the Panthers stunned the Raiders with a sound 36-22 victory.
As is often the case after an unacceptable loss, social media was quite critical.
Once again, questions are being raised about star wide receiver Davante Adams' commitment to Las Vegas. Premature, per usual, but the loss certainly didn't help the debate.
The story of the day was Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton, who was named the starter this week, replacing second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who had poor outings in Carolina's first two games.
Dalton torched the Raiders on Sunday, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
Las Vegas also gave up 131 yards on the ground to a team that had previously ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard led the way with 114 yards on 21 carries.
Hubbard also finished with 55 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson recorded 122 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Las Vegas' offensive line made life difficult for Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who threw for 214 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception. He was sacked three times.
Meanwhile, there were a few positives for the Raiders. Second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker led the offense with 96 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
The Raiders were set up to have a promising schedule ahead of them after having tough back-to-back road games to open up the season.
Now, they find themselves sitting at 1-2, a position fans have grown accustomed to over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders will try to rebound next weekend when they host the Cleveland Browns, who are also 1-2. While Las Vegas will need to learn from its mistakes, this was a game it will have to put in the rearview mirror in order to move ahead and get back to where it wants to be.
