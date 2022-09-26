What Davante Adams Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders imploded today and fell to a disappointing 0-3 on the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Silver and Black have no time to feel sorry for themselves. With 14 games remaining, despite the poor play, there is no quit in this team.

Afterward, Davante Adams spoke to the media, and here is what he said:

RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVER DAVANTE ADAMS

At this point would you classify it as more frustration or anger at the outcome that you’ve had over the last few weeks?

Both. Frustrated and angry. Expect more. It's not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody's naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.

Is that kind of the message as a leader? Because now you as a leader, 0-3, that they’ll listen to messages from leadership—what is the message at this point?

Stay the course. Keep grinding and doing what we're doing. We just need to tweak a few things. I mean, they made a couple more better plays than us today, and this is three games that came down to the wire. You’ve just got to find a better way to start and learn how to finish out some of these games. So, we’ve got to get back to the drawing board, take a look at the film, and see exactly what it was. But that's basically the overall message, just, we’ve got to have better starts. Come out, can’t be flat early, and put ourselves in a better position. Keep our foot on the gas as we go. Build up a lead early. And if not, we've got to come back, and in a situation like this where it's not ideal but still (have) a chance, still (have) to find a way to win the game.

Davante, last week Coach (Josh McDaniels) talked about execution and so forth. There’s a fine line, isn’t there, between getting it done and not getting it done?

One hundred percent. We had a couple of shots at it, at some big plays today. And it's just a small thing whether there's a receiver not coming down with it. I had my foot on the line at the one on the sideline, or if it’s some little small piece up front. It’s always a fine line, like you said, so you’ve just got to make sure you do everything you can to execute in the moment.

What do you do to kind of avoid the snowball effect where you guys start getting frustrated now at 0-3 that you can bounce this thing back?

Frustration is OK. It's not the end of the world to be frustrated. I don't think anybody in here should be happy or content with losing seriously, when you have the type of men we have in this locker room. And like I said from the very beginning, just because we're good on paper doesn't mean we're going to be great as a team. We’re still working toward that, and it’s still early. But we’ve got to start establishing who we are as a team. So, like I said, frustration is OK as long as you do something about it.

When you talk about being an inch away on a couple different plays the last couple weeks, is that more frustrating or more encouraging that it’s so close to being positive?

I mean, you can look at it however you want to. At the end of the day, if the plays aren't being made, that's the most important part. It’s almost a little bit of frustration that stems from the lack of execution that's right there. It’s like if it’s right there, we should be figuring it out more often than not. It's irritating, but this is something that we control and we’ve got to do a better job.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

