Geno Smith Loves His New Teammates With the Raiders
It wasn't as if the Seattle Seahawks didn't have plenty of offensive weapons for Geno Smith to work with, but that their offense lived and died by his hand, as well as deteriorating offensive line play, which led to them not making the playoffs last season, despite them having the same record as the Los Angeles Rams.
Smith is now entering a situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, where, while he will be the main factor as to whether they win games or not, he isn't expected to take up the offensive load all on his own. It's clear from examining all the moves the Raiders have made in the offseason that they are looking to run the ball as often as possible.
This will be tremendous for Smith as he plays best whenever he's able to progress through his reads without being rushed and is able to deliver balls with poise and accuracy. Defenders will be so caught up in defending against Ashton Jeanty and their ground game that he will be feasting whenever they call play-action passes or whenever they want to dial up a receiver for a go ball.
It also helps that he now has arguably one of the best tight ends in the NFL, in Brock Bowers, running routes for him. Their wide receiver room may not be as talented as the receivers he was throwing to with the Seahawks, but that's not to discount Jakobi Meyers and his ability to snag balls out of the air consistently.
Overall, I'd say that Smith is entering a better situation than the one he was in with the Seahawks, especially because the Raiders have made it clear that they want him to orchestrate their offense by being himself. Smith sounded off in an interview about how much he appreciates the wide array of offensive weapons now at his disposal.
"I'm loving it, man. They're making my job tremendously easy. To be out here with these young, talented players, I think we have a really good team, a really good array of weapons, and just a bunch of different guys that can do a lot of great things.
Obviously, Brock is who he is. Getting to know Tre (Tucker), getting to know Jakobi, and watching Michael (Mayers) go out there and make plays, Ashton's coming along. The offensive line is doing a great job, I think Chip (Kelly) is calling great plays. It's really easy for me, I've just got to go out there and be myself and get the ball into their hands and let them be special".
The Raiders are hoping that this time, before the season starts, will be spent on strengthening the bonds between Smith and his new array of weapons
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any Smith story from us again.
Please let us know your thoughts on Smith now when you go and give us a like on our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.