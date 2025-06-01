Chip Kelly Sounds Off on Jeanty’s Potential
There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' organization right now, and a lot of that has to do with their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty's the best running back prospect to leave college ever since Saquon Barkley, and the league just saw what he was able to accomplish when he's placed in a good situation.
Hopefully for Raider Nation, Jeanty doesn't follow Barkley's career and end up winning a Super Bowl with one of their divisional rivals. In fact, I'd wager to say that after seeing how badly the New York Giants fumbled Barkley as a player, the Raiders will be extra motivated to keep Jeanty with the Raiders for as long as possible.
Jeanty has the potential to be one of the all-time great players to play for the Raiders, and that starts with setting himself up for success early. He's already a leading candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and there's a reason why.
The Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, and wherever he goes, success seems to follow, especially in the running game department. Not to mention, they also have a head coach in Pete Carroll who doesn't shy away from pounding the rock either.
Overall, everything about Jeanty's situation has improved from his days with the Boise State Broncos, but that also means his level of competition has also gone up. Kelly sounded off about what he believes about Jeanty's potential and how he'll adjust to NFL competition.
"I mean, Ashton is as talented a back as a young guy coming into the league that I've seen. He's really special. His ability to sustain runs after contact, his contact balance, is a really rare quality. He's got a low center of gravity, and I think it's tough to get him down.
Normally, the first guy doesn't. When you look at all of the tape of his games last year--and it didn't matter who he played, because they obviously played in the Mountain West, but when he played the Oregons and he played the Penn States--look at how he performed in those games.
I think sometimes you get caught up in just looking at the numbers. But I think it was like 35 missed tackles he created in the Penn State game. Now Penn State's defense--we played against them--they're outstanding. That was a little bit different league for Boise at that time, but not for Ashton in terms of what he did. So I'm excited to see him".
Jeanty is a special talent, and Raider Nation should feel blessed that he fell to them at sixth overall. They now have a game changer on offense, and he will be one of the best running backs in the NFL, even as a rookie.
