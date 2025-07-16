Raiders Undeniably Took a Massive Leap Forward This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an active offseason.
According to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, Las Vegas has made enough significant moves to catapult them to near the middle of the pack, a vast difference from the Raiders' rosters of the past few seasons.
He ranked the Raiders' trio of Smith, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty as the 18th-best overall trio, which was the fifth tier of the rankings. Dubin titled this tier of trios as the group of trios that are just below average.
"It's a big leap for the Raiders from 28th to 18th, thanks to their two major additions and their second-year superstar. Smith is an absolutely massive upgrade over Aidan O'Connell, as is Jeanty over Zamir White. It was easy to see a bump coming for this time just from those two changes alone. But then you add in Bowers (in place of Jakobi Meyers, who is still on the team but no longer looking like the top target) coming off an all-time tight end season, and you have the recipe for a major step forward in perception," Dubin said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith explained how he and his fellow teammates on the offensive side of the ball are putting the pieces together. Smith has significantly better tools on offense than any Raiders quarterback has had over the past two seasons.
"Man, I'm loving it. They're making my job tremendously easy to be out here with these young, talented players, man. I think we have a really good team, a really good array of weapons, and just a bunch of different guys that can do a lot of great things," Smith said.
"Obviously, Brock [Bowers] is who he is, getting to know Tre [Tucker], getting to know Jakobi [Meyers], and watching Michael [Mayer] go out there and make plays. Ashton [Jeanty] coming along. The offensive line is doing a great job. I think Chip [Kelly] is calling great plays. And it's really easy for me, I just got to go out there and be myself and get the ball into their hands and let them be special."
Las Vegas' front office addressed every position group on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, in either free agency or the draft. The Raiders still have a ways to go but their progress this season is undeniable.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.