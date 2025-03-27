Raiders Not Panicking About Deal with Smith
The biggest hole that the Las Vegas Raiders had to fill this offseason was at the quarterback position. They had done that now by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this month. Smith is exactly what the Silver and Black have been looking for over the last couple of seasons. A quarterback with veteran leadership that is a proven winner in the NFL.
Smith has spent his last five seasons with the Seahawks. In his first season has a starter in Seattle he took them to the playoffs. Last season Smith lead the Seahawks to a 10-7 record and had a good season. Smith will now do his best to lead the Raiders back to the playoffs in 2025.
Smith will also reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Carroll knows Smith well, and he was a huge reason why the Raiders went after Smith. They both want to turn things around next season for the Raiders and they will have another opportunity together.
A big reason Smith was traded, was that the Seahawks did not want to give Smith a new contract and sign him to an extension. When the Raiders called, it was a no brainer for the Seahawks to send him to Las Vegas.
The Raiders want to give Smith a new deal but both sides are not panicking about getting one done right away.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Smith's contract on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The relationship is very amicable there are no hard feelings and no anger," said Carpenter. "I would not be surprised and I expect a deal to get done. There is zero panic by anybody on either side."
"There is questions about guarantees and that kind of stuff, and he wanted to be here. He loves Pete Carroll and remember if he [Geno Smith] is saying, hey I want XYZ guaranteed, and the Raiders are saying hey we want to do ABC guaranteed. There are always franchise tags."
"So if you just keep him on the deal he has and he plays out of his mind, and you cannot get a long term deal after next year, then you franchise him, then you franchise him one more year and then you are into the third year, which I think they would want a young guy by that time to take over the reigns ... There is no panic."
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Please let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.