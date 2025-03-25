Raiders' Smith Trade Impacting Bears 2025 Draft Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising trade this offseason when they acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. Now the Raiders have their quarterback that they have been looking for. The franchise is hoping that Smith gives them stability at the position, something they have not had in recent years.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek were not going to wait around and hope a quarterback falls to them. Instead, they went out and looked and finally got a deal done for their quarterback that some think was the best quarterback option for the Silver and Black.
Having a quarterback in place for next season also gives the Raiders more options in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of the team looking for a quarterback right away in the first round, they can select a player of need in a different position. They can also trade down to get more draft capital well still drafting the players they want.
With many teams not knowing what the Raiders are going to do in the draft, it has left one team impacted more than the others. The Chicago Bears have been going through their own revamp this offseason and now the Raiders can impact their draft plans.
"Now that Smith is a Raider, there's virtually no chance they'll select a quarterback at No. 6 overall. This means a player whom Bears fans were hoping would slide to No. 10 -- Ashton Jeanty, for example -- is much less likely to fall," said Bears Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Perez.
"But if Michigan's Mason Graham experiences a first-round slide out of the top five, the Raiders, who need help along the defensive line, become another team on the list of threats to snag Graham away from the Bears."
The Raiders have been heavily linked to Boise State running back Aston Jeanty now that they have traded for Smith. Many have Jeanty going to the Raiders with the sixth pick of the draft.
But if the Bears make an offer that makes sense for the Raiders to trade up in the draft, it will not be surprising to see the Silver and Black drop down in the first round. The Raiders can find a good running back even if they swap first round picks.
