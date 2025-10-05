Geno Smith Faces the Music Following Raiders' Embarrassing Performance
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their fourth consecutive game in embarrassing fashion, as they lost by more than 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts. Another special teams blunder blew the game wide open for the Colts early and they never looked back.
In the midst of the Raiders' brutal losing streak, the Silver and Black saw quarterback Geno Smith continue to struggle with turnovers as he threw two interceptions.
Watch what Smith had to say after the latest loss below
Simply put, Smith has to get better for the Raiders -- and quickly. After a strong debut with the Raiders in Week 1's win over the New England Patriots, Smith has turned into a turnover machine and has now thrown nine interceptions in five starts.
Smith and the Raiders' offense failed to find the end zone against the Colts, with Pete Carroll's and Chip Kelly's offense seemingly getting worse each week. Smith's struggles have been the central issue when it comes to the offense's lack of success, and Smith spoke on Sunday about what went so wrong.
"I think we lost the game today. We lost one game today so that is a good thing, but I think we didn't come out, we didn't execute the way we are supposed to. That is the reality of it, we got to fix it, we got to get better, we got to go to work, we gotta figure it out," Smith said post-game.
Smith was supposed to stabilize the Raiders' quarterback position, but he has failed to do so at this point. Smith has clear talent, but the lack of consistency and the high volume of turnovers have doomed the Raiders' offense before it could even get off the ground.
Smith noted post-game that one of his interceptions came on a tipped pass and that nine times out of 10, it would have been a touchdown. This time, though, it wasn't. It instead turned into a critical turnover and became yet another moment of the Raiders' offense failing to meet expectations.
The hope for the Raiders is these tough lessons will eventually become a thing of the past. But until they do, the Raiders and Smith will continue to be under the microscope.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take