Former WR's Strong Take After Raiders-Smith Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has taken steps in the right direction, at least from a behind the scenes standpoint. Adding new faces to lead the franchise in general manager John Spytek and Super Bowl winning head coach Pete Carroll gives the Raiders a huge boost when it comes to street credibility.
The franchise made another smart move this offseason in not only getting quarterback Geno Smith, but also extending him for the next two seasons. The Smith extension gives the Raiders some security at the position for a short window of time, but sometimes that is all you need to bring home a championship.
Last season, the Raiders were among the bottom of the National Football League when it came to standings and overall performance. Out with the old and in with the new, Las Vegas looks to keep the ball rolling as they head into the 2025 NFL Draft.
That being said, one former NFL wide receiver in James Jones believes the Raiders made the right move in extending Smith, as it gives them the chance to grab the brass ring while time is ticking. The extension even gave Jones the freedom to give his take on what the Raiders could do this season.
"I think Geno can take the Raiders to the playoffs," Jones said on The Facility. "I think the Raiders have a shot this year with Geno Smith to go to the playoffs. Obviously, they have to hit on some of their draft picks."
The take had the other personnel at the table shaking their heads and throwing up a time out sign. While the take it a long shot given they have to compete with three tough franchises in the AFC West, if all goes well, the Raiders might be able to surprise the majority.
"Pete Carroll went and got this dude for a reason," Jones said. "Whatever we want to think about Geno Smith, Pete Carroll went to the playoffs with Geno Smith. Pete Carroll knows what Geno Smith needs to be successful... Geno Smith is a quarterback that can take you to the playoffs."
