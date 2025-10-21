Raiders Today

Raiders Must Accept Geno Smith's Ranking Amongst QBs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has struggled this season so far. Here is his latest quarterback ranking.

Michael Canelo

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a good season this year so far. There has have been a lot of things that has not went the way of the Raiders this season. And it looks like it is not going to get an better soon. The Raiders loss in a massive way in Week 7.

They did not score any point and their offense did not even run 30 plays. That is something that you would never see from an offensive in 2025. It was not a good showing and now there is more questions that answers that they have.

The Raiders now enter their bye week. And they will need to get back to the drawing board. Whatever they have been doing has not been working and they need something to change. On the offensive side of the ball, it has been embarrassing for this team. They do not have an identity and are still looking for good quarterback play from their veteran quarterback Geno Smith. He has not been what the Raiders thought they were going to get when they traded from him.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Smith will have the bye week to get back to looking at film and different ways to improve. Hopefullye the bye week is better for the Raiders and that Smith find something in there to get this offense going.

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently give his rankings for quarterback based on impact and he has Smith sitting at No. 27.

27) Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFSN QBi Grade: 69.5 (D+)

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith, Pete Carroll
It’s been a season to forget for Geno Smith in 2025, and that misfortune continued on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders got shut out 31-0 by the Chiefs in Week 7, and Smith finished the game with just 67 passing yards all afternoon.

Smith’s -0.1 EPA per dropback is tied for 33rd among the 37 qualified QBs this year, and it indicates he’s costing his team points on a typical dropback. It doesn’t help that he’s struggled under pressure, as his EPA per dropback under pressure is the second-lowest of any quarterback in the NFL.

