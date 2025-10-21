Raiders Must Accept Geno Smith's Ranking Amongst QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a good season this year so far. There has have been a lot of things that has not went the way of the Raiders this season. And it looks like it is not going to get an better soon. The Raiders loss in a massive way in Week 7.
They did not score any point and their offense did not even run 30 plays. That is something that you would never see from an offensive in 2025. It was not a good showing and now there is more questions that answers that they have.
The Raiders now enter their bye week. And they will need to get back to the drawing board. Whatever they have been doing has not been working and they need something to change. On the offensive side of the ball, it has been embarrassing for this team. They do not have an identity and are still looking for good quarterback play from their veteran quarterback Geno Smith. He has not been what the Raiders thought they were going to get when they traded from him.
Smith will have the bye week to get back to looking at film and different ways to improve. Hopefullye the bye week is better for the Raiders and that Smith find something in there to get this offense going.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently give his rankings for quarterback based on impact and he has Smith sitting at No. 27.
27) Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
2025 PFSN QBi Grade: 69.5 (D+)
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
It’s been a season to forget for Geno Smith in 2025, and that misfortune continued on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders got shut out 31-0 by the Chiefs in Week 7, and Smith finished the game with just 67 passing yards all afternoon.
Smith’s -0.1 EPA per dropback is tied for 33rd among the 37 qualified QBs this year, and it indicates he’s costing his team points on a typical dropback. It doesn’t help that he’s struggled under pressure, as his EPA per dropback under pressure is the second-lowest of any quarterback in the NFL.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this QB ranking.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this QB ranking.