Raiders Getting Major Reinforcements After the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season anyone in that building had in mind. The Raiders have not been good at all and they have more questions than answers than they did coming into this season. It is going down hill for this new regime really fast this season.
So far, new head coach Pete Carroll has not been able to show that this team is improved and going in the right direction. Instead it has been the complete opposite.
Now, the Silver and Black will head into their bye week with a 2-5 record. Their offense has been horrible and on the defensive side it has not been any better. This team was suppose to be better with veteran quarterback Geno Smith but he is playing some of the worst football of his career. He has been a turnover machine and has not been what the Raiders were looking for when they traded for him this offseason.
It also seems like the coaching staff has not found an identity for this offense as well. They say they want to be a run first team and they got a good rookie running back Ashton Jeanty but then they show something different on the field. In Week 7, it just worse for the Raiders. They got shoutout by their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. They had no answer for the Chiefs and it was another embarrassing showing this season by the Raiders.
Raiders Getting Two Key Players Back
The only good news that will come out of the Raiders bye is that they are expected to have star tight end Brock Bowers and No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers back for their next game. Bowers and Meyers both missed the team's Week 7 game. Those two are major parts for the Raiders offense. Getting them back will give them a better chance to be successful on offense and show something.
"Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there. It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on Monday.
