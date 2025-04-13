Smith Aims to Get Started Off on the Right Foot
The Las Vegas Raiders' trade for quarterback Geno Smith instantly upgraded their quarterback position after years of instability at the position. Smith gives the Raiders a quality option at quarterback, which should make them more competitive than they have been lately.
After a disappointing 4-13 campaign that included a 10-game losing streak, the Raiders entered this offseason desperate for change and improvement. They have already taken care of the former, by ushering in a new general manager and head coach.
The addition of Smith was another significant change, along with the several changes the Raiders defense. With more changes coming by way of the NFL Draft, the Raiders hope the many changes that have been made this offseason will lead to marked improvement next season.
Pete Carroll will be tasked with implementing the discipline, experience, and consistency the Raiders have lacked from their previous two head coaches. However, it will be up to Smith to lead the players themselves, which requires a connection and familiarity Smith plans on building.
At his introductory press conference, Smith noted that while he and his teammates have plenty of work to do, he aims to connect with as many of his teammates as quickly as possible. Smith knows how critical the relationship between he and his teammates will be to their success.
"Yeah, just get closer to my teammates, really learn the name of everybody in the building, get to know every single person in this building and get to know my teammates," Smith said.
"Get acclimated with the weather here, get acclimated with the city, find myself here and really just start to build it the way that we will see it."
The Raiders trading for Smith was a solid move by Carroll and new general manager John Spytek, as Smith is by far the best quarterback they could have landed this offseason. At the very least, Smith provides more experience than most of the options for the Raiders at quarterback.
Las Vegas seems ready for a productive draft in just a couple of weeks. It is one of the more critical drafts in recent memory for the Silver and Black.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.