After This Loss, the Raiders Have a Lot to Think About
The Las Vegas Raiders will limp into their Bye Week after an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith's Assessment of Raiders' Issues
A 31-0 loss indicates the Raiders have serious issues that must be addressed. The Chiefs are the Chiefs and they have one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play leading the way. The Raiders were missing some of their best players. All of these things are true.
Still, Sunday's performance was a disappointing performance for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs was the last thing they needed heading into the bye week. Losing to the Chiefs was all but expected for the shorthanded Raiders, but a complete shellacking was not.
“I think guys are maybe trying a little too hard. I can’t speak to everybody, but when I assess it from my point of view, I think maybe guys are just trying a little too hard. Guys want to win. Guys sacrifice a lot to go out and play this game. When you are not getting the outcome or the results that you want, frustration will set in with some guys," Smith said.
“Whether or not that’s the case, you always have to think about the bigger picture and think about when you make mistakes and when you have penalties and turnovers, you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting the team and the other guys around you, other guys that are sacrificing each week. It’s always bigger than one person or one player. It’s a team game."
Smith explained what the Raiders must do to turn things around. Unfortunately, the Raiders' issues are much deeper than Smith or anyone else currently on the roster can do anything about.
“We all have to go out there and make plays. Every guy has got to make plays. Whether you are an offensive lineman, tight end, receiver, running back, when the ball is in your hand, you have to make plays. You’ve got to block them in front of you, or you’ve got to tackle. It’s football," Smith said.
"Blocking and tackling is always going to be the game. Until we do those things exactly right every single game, we’re going to still be climbing. I’m not bitter about it, I’m just upset we’re not the team that I envision us being, yet. We’ll get there.”
