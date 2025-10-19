An Underrated Way the Raiders Will Impact Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. For the Raiders to remain competitive, they must pressure Mahomes throughout the matchup. Las Vegas has played the Chiefs well over the past two seasons and aims to do so again on Sunday.
A win for the Raiders could be the spark they need for to go on a run during the second half of the season.
Raiders Must Contain Mahomes
Las Vegas faces one of the best quarterbacks in league history and has given the Raiders fits over since arriving. The Raiders hope the several roster and coaching changes they made this offseason help them eliminate some of the familiarity the Chiefs may have had with Las Vegas.
Heading into Week 7, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Mahomes, noting Mahomes' overall talent. Many of Mahomes' traits will come into play wheh the Raiders and Chiefs face off on Sunday. Carroll knows how tough of a challenge he and his defense will face on Sunday against Mahomes.
"Yeah, he's as good as you can get. He really is. He's a fantastic football player, creative and innovative and tough, and he's running like crazy this year, which really just makes him a bigger threat. So, this is as hard as it gets," Carroll said.
How to Get Mahomes
The Raiders have one of the top defenses in the National Football League against the run, as their interior defensive linemen ensure the area is contained. Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted it will be critical for his defense to impact Mahomes through them.
"Any quarterback in this league, you got to affect them through the middle. And we got some guys that are stout in there for the run game. They have some quickness to be able to get on edges. We're just trying to get to that spot to make them uncomfortable," Graham said.
"But that's most elite quarterbacks in the league. They're not looking to go out the back of the pocket. That's where the monsters are. I mean, I wouldn't go back there. If they're running four sixes and they're 260 pounds and six five. I mean, you go back there if you want to. I mean, I'm sure the ownership doesn't want them doing that."
