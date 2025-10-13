You Won’t Believe Who Stepped Up in the Raiders' Win Over the Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to register their second win of the season on Sunday, as they have a daunting set of games on the horizon. Against the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas successfully did many of the things it failed to do during its losing streak.
Just What the Raiders Needed
Nick Shook of NFL.com shared his takeaway from the Raiders' win over the Titans. After losing four consecutive games, the Raiders faced the right team at the right time. However, the Raiders know all too well that wins are not guaranteed, regardless of who they beat; They finally won another game.
"There was no better time to meet the Titans than Week 6 for Las Vegas, a team that was reeling after four straight losses, including a 34-point drubbing last week. The Raiders took advantage of the opportunity, emerging from a first-quarter sleepwalk with plenty of energy in the middle quarters to claim a 17-0 lead with relative ease," Shook said.
"Geno Smith finally looked more like himself for most of the day (albeit in a shortened, checkdown-reliant fashion), Ashton Jeanty found a bit of a rhythm on the ground, and Las Vegas' defense suffocated Tennessee's offense for most of the afternoon, making for a joyous day inside Allegiant Stadium.
"It was sorely needed, especially when considering what awaits the Silver and Black: dates with Kansas City, Jacksonville, and Denver in the next four weeks. It's a daunting stretch ahead, but one that is more palatable after ending a four-game losing skid."
Following the Raiders' win over the Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll assessed Smith's performance. Carroll praised Smith for managing the game, which is all they needed on Sunday. The Raiders have lost multiple games when Smith tries to do too much. Sunday, he did just enough.
"Yeah, Geno [Smith] played a really solid game. This was the game we were trying to play, and we would like to have exploded a little bit more. They stayed off and deep a great deal in this game, and so, we just took advantage of checking the ball down and doing all the right things and the right reads and all of that," Carroll said.
“Unfortunately, he got hammered on the interception, and he couldn't do much about that play, but other than that, not even other than that, he played a really good football game for us. He managed the game beautifully, and that gave us a great chance to win it."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take