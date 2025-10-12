1 Issue Continues to Impact Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation is nearing a crucial point.
Pinpointing the Issue
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has not had an ideal start to the season for various reasons. Earlier this week before practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that the Raiders are still working on their timing on the offensive side of the ball.
Although it may come across to some as if Carroll is making excuses, he has a point. Las Vegas is entering only their sixth game under a new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new center, new quarterback and new running back. It is fair for Carroll to point out timing as a factor in Smith's throws.
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly agreed with Carroll's assessment. Timing is a key factor in any offense's but even more so in Kelly's scheme. Las Vegas is undoubtedly still putting the pieces together on offense at the moment.
"Yeah, every offense in the NFL when you're throwing the ball is based on timing. So if it's a if it's a quick game throw, the line is not setting as deep, and they're attacking the defensive lineman, and the quarterbacks drop as such," Kelly said.
"So you hear about them taking a three-step drop. Well, you're taking a three-step drop when you're making breaks at five to eight yards and sitting down. When you start to get into the intermediates, you're starting to get to your five-step drop."
Kelly noted how intricate the process can be to iron out timing issues for an offense. Many things factor into the timing aspect of an offense. The Raiders are still working on many of those things as a relatively new-look team. Las Vegas must continue push through the inevitable growing pains.
"So every pass play in the NFL or in college or in high school is a timing deal. You're always trying to match the drop of the quarterback with the protection to the depth of the routes that you're running. So, there's a timing aspect to all those things," Kelly said.
"So, it's just the more familiar we get with them. But this is the same guy who was ripping the ball all over place in the Patriots game. So, I'm really excited about Geno [Smith], I'm really excited about his future, and I think he's a hell of a quarterback."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take