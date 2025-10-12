Why Asthon Jeanty's Time to Carry Raiders Has Arrived
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has had a rocky start to the season. However, it is a long season, giving the unit time to figure things out.
Carroll's Belief
The Raiders believe in Ashton Jeanty, but have gradually brought him along. At 1-4 with the season on the line, it may be time to take the training wheels off Jeanty. Las Vegas must figure out how to get the ball in open space.
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised rookie running back Ashton Jeanty with handling all that comes with the National Football League. Carroll believes Jeanty has handled things well.
“I think Ashton [Jeanty] is handling everything beautifully. The pressure of being a draft pick and all of that and trying to get going, and he is going. He's legit. He had another really good game yesterday. Caught the ball a number of times. Chip [Kelly] did a good job of spreading him around."
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Jeanty's ability to be impactful in several ways. Smith believes Jeanty has been a solid football player so far. Smith and Jeanty's connection is one of the more critical ones on the team.
“Same player, man. He's a hell of a player. He's a great player, great back. Again, when we get him in space, you can see what he can do with the ball. I think that's evident on tape. And he punishes guys in the open field,” Smith said.
“Really smart, young player, really mature guy as well. And he's got a lot of great intangibles about him. But, I mean, he's explosive with that ball in his hand, so we got to get him the ball, get him in open field, get him in space, and he'll make things happen.”
Jeanty has done the most he can with what he has, but there is still room for Jeanty to get more carries. The Raiders would be wise to expand their offense around Jeanty if possible, as doing so would help Smith. Still, Jeanty knows he must earn additional playing time.
“No. I mean, whenever I get the ball, I just want to make the most of my opportunities, whether it's red zone, whether we're backed up, it doesn't matter. My opportunities will come when they come," Jeanty said.
"I don't even think it's more of something that I have to say. I think it's just through the work I put in in practice, just showing my coaches that I'm consistent. And then come game time, whenever they do give me the ball, I make plays and show them that I'm a reliable person each and every single week."
