Where Do Raiders Stand With Raider Nation Heading in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not put a good product on the field in many years, and that is something that they know they must do a way better job at. The Raiders have one of the most storied franchises in all of football and sports history. Now they need to back that up by winning more games, not just for the franchise but for Raider Nation. The Raiders need to give Raider Nation something to cheer about.
The Raiders fan base has always had their back no matter what, and now it his time for the Raiders to have their backs and give them more wins. The Raiders have done a good job this offseason, getting players and personnel that give them the best chance to be successful next season. That is something they have done well this offseason.
The Silver and Black have brought in Pete Carroll this offseason to try to get the ship rolling for the Raiders starting next season. You know what the Raiders need to do next season to get people tuned in and at their home games, and that involves winning. And just win baby.
The team will also have a new quarterback that many, including the fans, like in Geno Smith. Smith brings a lot to the Raiders. He is a leader both off and off the field. Next season, he will lead the Raiders' offense, and they will be putting all their plays and players in the hands of Geno when the offense is on the field.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders needing to give more to Raider Nation in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders just need to see 2025 as absolutely nine wins is where they need to get to," said Carpenter. "But there has to be an element of they got to get respect that ... We heard from Raiders, the entire time they've been in Vegas. Well, we need everyone there that shows up and shows out. Be there. The team has not lived up to the fan base. I am sorry, they have not."
"And do I think that has changed? Yes, I do ... I think this franchise needs to get the respect of their fan base back."
