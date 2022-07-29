Raiders Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

Last season was a season of triumph for the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the areas where the Raiders came together and pulled through the end of the season was the cornerback position.

A position that was unraveled by injuries, bad decisions, and inexperience, displayed they were in need of help.

The Silver and Black returned three cornerbacks from a year ago, only two of the three were on the field practicing during training camp.

The Returners

The most promising player returning to the Raiders secondary is 2021 fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs.

After a terrific rookie season, he’s earned the starting job as a nickel cornerback.

Under the new defensive system I wouldn’t be surprised if the coaching staff starts to line him up on the outside.

"Experience definitely breeds confidence," said Hobbs. "As a rookie, you got that first-hand experience out of the way, that was your first year. So coming back the second year, you start noticing little things, small things, details that take your game to the next level.”

Trayvon Mullen Jr. was set to return and shut down one side of the field, but he started training camp on the Active/ Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).

The thing to watch out for is how long will he be on the active/ PUP list.

The team has until the end of the month to decide if he needs to be shifted to reserve/PUP. Which will require 21 days after being activated to return to the active roster, if not, he will be required to stay on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Amik Robertson started two games at the beginning of the season. His production caused the coaching staff to make a change early in the season and have him replaced by Hobbs.

At 5-foot-8, 187 pounds, the issue is matchups. He will be competing against the offseason signings for a spot on the roster.

The New Faces

Rock Ya-Sin was acquired via trade from the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran corner was brought in to lock up one side of the field. In just a short amount of time, he’s impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and love for the game.

Anthony Averett is another veteran brought in to help the Raiders secondary. He chose to join the Silver and Black over his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

A cornerback that can play inside or outside, is expected to compete for a starting role this year.

Darius Phillips is a skillful player on defense, but thrived as a return specialist last season.

Last season as a Cincinnati Bengal, he had 346 all-purpose yards in kick and punt returns and in 2020, Phillips finished second on the team in pass deflections (12).

Cre'Von LeBlanc is a former Patriot reuniting with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who brought him in as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) back in 2016.

He will be competing for a spot on the roster.

Chris Jones joins the Silver and Black after appearing in seven games for the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Going between the practice squad and active roster, mainly contributing on special teams, Jones would end the season with a total of seven tackles (two solos) and one pass deflection as a Titan.

Ike Brown is the most recent addition to the Raiders' secondary after playing for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

On defense, Brown did not allow a touchdown score the whole season, and was part of a defense that allowed the least amount of points scored (164).

After an exceptional season in the USFL, Brown is looking to further his career into the NFL.

Rookies

Sam Webb is one of the two undrafted free agents signed following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Webb had a stellar career at Division II Missouri Western. He was named first-team all-conference selection as a junior.

At the 2022 NFL Combine, Webb ran an official 4.48-second 40-yard dash. Expect him to use his speed to make first time impressions.

The other offseason signing is Bryce Cosby. The former Ball State alum finished his college career with 392 total tackles (228 solo), 10 interceptions, and five sacks.

Cosby also played safety and special teams coverage in college.

