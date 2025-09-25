1 Stat Makes Reason Behind Raiders' Struggles Crystal Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2 after dropping two consecutive games. Las Vegas' weaknesses have been exposed and opposing teams are taking advantage with ease. An injury to offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has thrown off the Raiders' offense early this season.
Raiders' Unfortunate Truth
The Raiders' offense has struggled immensely over the past two games, especially along the offensive line. Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, but the lack of a quality play along the offensive line has stifled Jeanty and the offense.
Andrew Shaver of Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders' ability or inability to block for Jeanty will determine their fortune on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. This will also be the case for the remaining games this season.
"On the other side, Ashton Jeanty has gained all of his rushing yards after contact this season, averaging 0.0 yards before contact per carry. Despite that, he ranks tied for fourth in missed tackles forced. He now faces a Bears defense that has surrendered a league-high 178 rushing yards before contact, potentially giving Jeanty his first real runway this year," Shaver said.
Before Wednesday's practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what the Raiders' offensive line must do to open lanes up for Jeanty. He has shown what he can do when the lanes are there, it is up to Carroll, Chip Kelly and the Raiders' offensive line to create more of those running lanes.
"Yeah, we have to get him better spacing, and we got to get him away from all those guys in the middle. So, it's the whole attack. We've just got to continue to expand it and keep him from getting hit, because he's the first one to look for hits too. He wants to hit the first thing that moves. He's tough as hell, but we got to get him cleaner. So, we're all working together to get that done," Carroll said.
Regardless of how they do so, the Raiders must get their ground game on track. However, that will be difficult to do with an offensive line that is currently performing among the worst offensive lines in the National Football League through the season's first three games.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take about the Silver and Black.