BREAKING: Former Raiders 1st-Rounder Signs with AFC Foe
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the hope that he would help solidify their group of cornerbacks.
Unfortunately, that did not happen as things quickly went south for Arnette after he was drafted.
Two seasons after he was drafted, Arnette was out of the league because of poor off-the-field decisions. He later joined the United Football League, aiming to make his way back to the National Football League.
After working out for the Houston Texans a few weeks ago, Arnette accomplished his goal. The Texans recently decided to sign Arnette. The cornerback explained how things have changed for him since his first stint in the NFL with the Raiders.
“I’m 28 years old right now with three kids, with a mom and dad that loves me and has my back right now. With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround. All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years," Arnette said earlier this offseason.
“I’m a dawg on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dawg. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”
One of the first steps in Arnette's return to the league was him taking responsibility for his actions that led to his departure from the Raiders and the NFL altogether. Now with the Texans, Arnette looks to make good on what was once a promising NFL career.
“One, I had to take a look in the mirror. I had to make some serious life changes. And the main thing that I did was I invited back my support system, my foundation, and that’s probably something I will never let go of again because I see how dangerous it is to be trying to navigate in a new world, new environment, new situations with no experience. So, I definitely learn from that end. I said to Coach Johnston, I needed him to tell me no, that I couldn’t play," Arnette said.
