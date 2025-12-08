How the Raiders Actually Walked Away from Week 14 As Winners

The Las Vegas Raiders have not won much this season or the past few seasons. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll to help spark a turnaround that will clearly take more time than Carroll realized upon taking the job. Still, he is responsible for helping move the team, and the franchise forward.

Carroll may have genuinely believed the Raiders would win 10 games this season, but their coming nowhere close to doing so may help Las Vegas out more in the long run. The Raiders need a total reset, this season could help ensure that legitimately begins this offseason.

How the Raiders Won

Finishing the season with a top pick would give the Raiders a chance to add to their subpar roster. They could draft a franchise quarterback if they feel there is one worth drafting high. They could draft an offensive lineman, or they could trade the pick. The options would be endless for Las Vegas.

Judy Battista of NFL.com recently listed the winners and losers from Week 14's slate of games. Las Vegas' seventh consecutive loss and 11th loss in the last 12 games has put them in the running for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas needs all the talent they can get.

After their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders currently are on pace to finish with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

However, with upcoming games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders could be destined for the No. 1 overall pick.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"A two-win season that has already cost two coordinators their jobs and has Pete Carroll on the hot seat is a disaster. But the Raiders should send the Titans a nice fruit basket for beating the Browns on Sunday and handing the first overall draft pick to the Raiders," Battista said.

"The Raiders don't have the look of a team that will win another game this season, and that will put them in position to draft a franchise quarterback of their choosing. Then the onus will be on the Raiders to support him with good players and a good coaching staff. "

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Battista fairly questions whether the Raiders' front office will be able to make the right decision with the top pick in the draft or with one of the top picks. This season has proved the Raiders' front office has several different cooks in the kitchen, which has led to the 2-10 mess Las Vegas is in.

"Can they be trusted to do that? Here's hoping Tom Brady is already brainstorming solutions, and in the meantime, the New York Jets, who have two first-round draft picks next year, should be formulating their offers to the Raiders," Battista said.

