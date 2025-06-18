Raiders Have Improved More Than Any Team in the NFL
The results of the offseason moves made by the Las Vegas Raiders remain to be seen. Still, regardless of the results, John Spytek and the Raiders have undoubtedly done and admirable job of trying to improve this offseason, as they appear to have done so in a major way on paper.
Ted Nguyen of the Athletic believes the Raiders have improved more than any other team in the National Football League.
"The Raiders arguably have improved more than any other team in the league this offseason. However, you can also argue they were one of the teams that had the furthest to go. Over the last two seasons, they ranked 27th in EPA per play and points per drive, and 31st in explosive play rate," Nguyen said.
"This season, they’ve added stability by hiring coach Pete Carroll, who made one of the more interesting hires in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly’s offensive philosophy has thoroughly evolved since his last stint in the league. Instead of relying on tempo to create advantages, he’s shown the ability to scheme up a diverse run game and set up explosives off play action."
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly noted that his philosophy, while vast, is simple. After shuffling through several offensive coordinators over the past three seasons, the Raiders hope Kelly is the answer.
"JWB. Just Win Baby. There was a legendary person in this organization, and it's the truth. There are games you're going to win 9-6, and there are games you're going to have to win 38-37 and do enough on each side of the ball in phases to contribute to winning. Because winning in this league is hard. The last team that went undefeated in this league was the '72 [Miami] Dolphins. So, it's been a long, long time," Kelly said.
"Everybody that's been in this league or spent any time in this league knows how hard it is to win, and it really is Just Win, Baby. And how do you do that each week? Your game plan has to understand who's available, who you're playing against, and can we score enough points that we score one more than our opponent? And that's really, hopefully, what our identity is, is that we do enough on our side to help our defense and help our special teams beat whoever we're playing on any given Sunday."
