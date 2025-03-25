BREAKING: Raiders Sign Veteran TE Thomas
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to deepen their tight ends room after the departure of veteran Harrison Bryant.
The team announced the signing of former Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas on Tuesday.
Thomas was an unrestricted free agent, defined by the NFL as "Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team."
Per a press release from the organization, "Thomas joins the Silver and Black after spending the past seven seasons (2018-24) with the Carolina Panthers. He was originally selected by the club in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 99 career games with 54 starts, totaling 119 receptions for 1,062 yards (8.9 avg.) and four touchdowns.
"In 2024, Thomas played in five games with two starts before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He set career highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (333) and receiving touchdowns (two) as a rookie in 2018. A native of Baltimore, Mary., Thomas played two seasons at Indiana (2016-17) after transferring from Nassau Community College. In 2017, he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after recording five touchdowns and averaging 15.0 yards per reception, ranking 12th and fifth among tight ends in the nation, respectively."
Thomas has carved out a solid career for himself despite falling to the fourth round after NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected him as a second- or third-round selection out of Indiana.
"Thomas reminds me of Jermaine Gresham when he came out of Oklahoma, not the version you see today," wrote Zierlein. "Like Gresham, Thomas has the bend and 'man strength' to become a successful in-line blocker if he improves his hand placement and grit. His production is lacking due to shorter two-year run at Indiana and a senior season filled with injuries, but it is easy to see NFL ability that just needs coaching and more experience. Thomas is an ascending combination tight end with an ability to become a good NFL starter who can be flexed around the field."
Thomas has been touted as a true football player with a deep love for the game and good intangibles.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.