BREAKING: Raiders Lose TE Harrison Bryant to Eagles
The Las Vegas Raiders active offseason continued on Thursday, it was the Silver and Black losing another player from last season's team this time around.
The Raiders lost veteran tight end Harrison Bryant to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are signing Bryant to a one-year deal.
NFL Network's National Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Thursday.
"Source: Former Raiders and Browns TE Harrison Bryant is signing with the Eagles on a 1-year deal worth up to $2M, source says," said Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Bryant's short run with the Silver and Black has come to an end. Bryant brought a great veteran presence to the Raiders and made his impact felt in the locker room and on and off the field.
Bryant was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic University. Most of Bryant's production in the NFL came with the Browns.
"Last season, Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 13 games, Bryant reeled in just nine balls for 86 yards and played 102 snaps with the Raiders," said CBS Reporter Tom Dougherty. "He averaged 9.6 yards per reception and 7.9 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus."
Bryant now will find his new home in the City of Brotherly love. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl Championship but they have had many players from last year's team going elsewhere as well this offseason.
Bryant to the Eagles makes sense as well because the Eagles are looking to trade their starting tight end Dallas Goedert. He is on the last year of his deal. So Bryant can compete for the starting job next season if Goedert is gone.
The Raiders will now have to fill the back up roll for their tight end depth. The Raiders have young star tight end Brock Bowers as their clear number one. But after that it is unclearly who will be the backup.
The Raiders could possibly trade tight end Michael Mayer as well. The Raiders will have to figure it out before the start of minicamp.
The Raiders will still be active looking to make their roster better and they even will have the option to get another tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
