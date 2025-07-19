Ice Cube Sounds Off About the Raiders
The Raiders are an iconic franchise. No matter where you go around the Raiders, people know who the Raiders are. There has been so much history with the organization from the beginning to now. A lot of people know that the Raiders are the most iconic franchise in the National Football League, but some feel like the Raiders are the most iconic franchise in all of sports.
The Silver and Black are also known for having the most iconic fans. They are called Raider Nation. They are considered by many as the most loyal fan base in all of sports as well. They are the only team in the National Football League where the players know that the fans are part of the team as well. The Raiders also have some of the most celebrities as fans.
And none are more famous for being a Raider fan than Ice Cube. Cube is known by many as the President of Raider Nation. Ice Cube has always been about the Raiders, and he is like all the other fans of Raiders Nation.
“It was watching them in that 1980s season,” Cube said on the Games With Names Podcast. "Recalling the year the Raiders went all the way. “I was able to really clock the game better than ever… The best colors in sports, the best logo in sports, best name."
"The Raiders, for a football team, is a great name. It all came together, and they ended up winning the Super Bowl… I locked in and I was like, ‘Yo, this my favorite team.’ A year or so later, I found out they was coming to LA. I just lost my sh*t. I was like, ‘Damn man, I love this team.’”
"As a rising figure in hip-hop with N.W.A., Cube made the Raiders part of his identity," said Sebastain Mondaca of Pro Football Network. "The group adopted the team’s black and silver gear as their unofficial uniform, projecting power, edge, and defiance in every album cover and music video. The Raiders weren’t just a football team anymore. They became a symbol of toughness, swagger, and West Coast pride."
Now the Raiders will look to give Ice Cube and the rest of Raider Nation something to cheer for next season.
