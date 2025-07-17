For the Raiders, It is About Changing the Culture
It has been a struggle for the Raiders over the last few decades. They have not put a good product on the field that they have been proud of.
They have not even put a product on the field that Raider Nation can cheer for. They know that, and they are doing their best to get it going in the right direction and give the fans what they have been waiting for. The Raiders have done good things this offseason.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
Carroll brings his leadership skills and a veteran presence who knows a lot about winning and winning at the highest level. Carroll knows that it takes to get a team to the mountain top, and that is what he will try to do with the Raiders. Carroll is the head coach that the Raiders needed, and he will make sure they are well prepared and in the right place heading into the season, and ready to win games.
For Carroll, it is about starting fast. He wants to win now. He does not want to stop for anyone and for sure, does not want to delay winning. He has made it clear that he wants to start winning next season. But to do so, they need everyone involved to be on the same page and buy into what Carroll and the rest of his staff are doing to make the Raiders better.
"I think culture is the key word," said NFL analyst Dan Graziano on Get Up. "I think we saw that shift, and you talked about coaching hires this offseason. And people saw what Dan Campbell has done in Detroit. What Dan Quinn did in a short period of time in Washington. Looking for the head coach who is the tone setter."
"And I think Pete Carroll has put his stamp on the organization in a short amount of time ... A lot of good things going on there.
