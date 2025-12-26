Why the Raiders and Maxx Crosby Are Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye

The Las Vegas Raiders made more roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants. This time, it was a surprising one as the Raiders shut down the face of the franchise player, defensive end Maxx Crosby, for Week 17.

"Scoopage: Raiders told Maxx Crosby they want to shut him down last two games. Crosby, who has played with injuries for much of the year, vehemently disagreed and has left the building @nflonfox has learned. This could lead to questions on his future in Vegas," said Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Raiders Shutting Down Maxx Crosby

We have said for weeks the Raiders should consider this move, considering the injuries he has played through all season long. Plus, it now has to be factored in that the Raiders have been out of contention for weeks, if not months. It also comes just before this week's matchup that could potentially determine the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Crosby also did not finish the season last year because of an injury. If Crosby is shut down for these last two games, that will make it back-to-back seasons where Crosby does not finish off the season on the field for the Raiders.

"I do not give a .... about the pick. To be honest, I do not play for that," said Raiders defensive end and face of the franchise Maxx Crosby. said earlier this week when asked about the Raiders' draft position." "That is not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. And that is what I focus on every day and being a great leader and being an influence and being, you know, that guy on a consistent basis for my team."

Crosby is the latest starter to get shut down this week for the Silver and Black. Starting tight end Brock Bowers and starting safety Jeremy Chinn were also shut down for the rest of the season as the Raiders and Giants prepare for their big game for the top pick.

For Crosby, it has always been about him wanting to stay with the Raiders despite all the trade talks that have gone on for the last few years. With this news, these trade talks are going to be the headline for the Raiders and the league for the whole offseason. It is going to be interesting to see what happens this offseason with Crosby and the Raiders.

The Raiders will end their season in Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. After that, they will officially start the offseason, and the moves could come quickly.

