Colts’ Chaos Could Be Good News for Geno Smith and the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed on the road once again in Week 5. The Raiders are looking for their first win since Week 1. They come into this game on a third-game losing streak and looking to turn the tide against a really good Indianapolis Colts team.
This will be another good test for the Silver and Black. We are going to find out what moves and adjustments the Raiders made this week that will put them in the best position to win this Sunday.
The Raiders will go into this game looking to play better on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders are looking for their quarterback, Geno Smith, to bounce back after having his second three-interception game of the season last week. Smith will be facing a good defense in the Colts. It is going to be important that Smith does not turn on the ball in this game. If he does, the Raiders will have no shot of winning this matchup. Smith has to do a better job of getting his defense a break as well.
Colts CB Xavien Howard retires before Raiders game
Something that happened this week that is catching a lot of people's attention coming out in Indianapolis is the retirement of cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard signed with the Colts this offseason, looking to be a key player on that defense.
"Colts cornerback Xavien Howard was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons. That reason was later revealed," said Charean Williams of NBC Sports.
"Howard has decided to retire."
"The Colts announced they placed Howard on the reserve/retired list."
"For the season, Howard has allowed 14 completions in 20 attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns, along with four penalties."
"He did not play in 2024 but came back Aug. 18 by signing with the Colts."
"Howard, 32, spent his first eight seasons with the Dolphins. In his career, he has 29 interceptions, 95 passes defensed, 342 tackles and two sacks."
One area of the Colts' defense that the Raiders could attack is the secondary. That is going to be key for the Raiders' offense, but first, they will have to protect Smith to make it happen. The Raiders could catch a break now, going into Week 5.
