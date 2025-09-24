The Raiders Have One of the NFL's Most Underrated Players
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been woeful through two out of the season's first three games. Brock Bowers' injury in the first game of the season and Jackson Powers-Johnson's injury shortly after has ravaged the once-promising Raiders offensive roster.
A Quiet Leader for the Raiders
Still, all is not lost, as it is early in the season. The Raiders still have at least 14 games remaining, which is plenty of time to turn things around. Even with the subpar play of the Raiders' offense, there is still hope the unit can turn things around under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly.
Few things have gone right for the Raiders' offense in the first three games of the season. However, veteran Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has still been one of the most consistent players on the unit.
Las Vegas' offensive line makes it hard to notice much else about the offense, but when given the chance, Meyers has been a dependable outlet for Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Recently, Smith noted what makes Meyers special.
“I do believe he's underrated. I think Jakobi [Meyers] – I don't know if it's the fact that he's played quarterback in this past – but he understands the game really well. He understands spacing, he understands route concepts. He can recognize man and zone. He understands leverage and how to set guys up,” Smith said.
"He's tremendous after the catch. Like I said all along, I really enjoy having him as a teammate. He's a great human, but he's a special player, man, and we just got to continue to build. We got to continue to build that continuity so we can go out there and really showcase what we really can do.”
The Raiders are too new of a team to lose hope in. Las Vegas made significant changes this offseason. It naturally takes time for those changes to work themselves out and the injuries on the Raiders' offense cannot be overstated.
Las Vegas must make several changes on the offensive side of the ball. Meyers' veteran presence will go a long way in helping the Raiders' coaching staff make that happen. While the Raiders try to fix their offense, they need Meyers to continue doing what he has been doing.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.