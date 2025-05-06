Raiders’ Incoming Rookie Class Brings Plenty of Experience
The Las Vegas Raiders did an amazing job in the NFL draft. From their first round pick all the way to the player they drafted in the seventh round, their draft was cohesive and had an identity moving forward for who the Raiders wanted to be in the future.
Raider Nation should be ready for the Raiders to feel different next year, as they're looking to rebound after a season where they only won four games. Last year was just a chapter in what has been a forgettable past couple of years for the Raiders, as they haven't been above .500 since 2021.
Their rookies will play a big part in establishing their new culture and enacting it under Pete Carroll, but this focus and cohesiveness don't come without their own price. Daniel Griffis, a writer for Action News Jax, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) his breakdown of all the incoming draft class and their average age.
The Raiders have the fourth-highest draft class in age, which makes sense as a lot of the players they drafted played in college for significantly longer than other rookies would have. What does this mean for the Raiders moving forward?
Well, for starters, I don't think this is as bad as it looks on paper. Just because their incoming rookies' average age is higher than most doesn't speak to the talent level of said rookies or even for specific players.
This average doesn't take into account where they were drafted, as there is an important distinction between a player they took a shot on with plenty of college experience and a player they drafted in the first round with a lot of tread on his tires.
Secondly, their experience isn't a bad thing necessarily. The Raiders needed to draft players who could fill as many starting positions as they could. They needed help all around their roster, and inserting some youth across the board is never a bad idea.
While they may have passed up on players who have more potential to be stars in the future, they prioritized players who can make an impact now, and that's arguably more important for the Raiders at this time. With a new regime, it's important that they hit the ground running, and with their incoming rookies, they'll be able to play them consistently due to them thinking ahead and drafting players with more experience in college.
